Thunder Bay hospital able to remotely prepare patients for surgical procedures, monitor recovery

A new interactive tool at the Thunder Bay regional hospital is helping patients prepare for surgery and advance through recovery from the comfort of their own home.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre announced that, in November, they introduced a digital patient engagement tool to help patients access a step-by-step guide taking them through pre-operation and post-surgery recovery, while allowing them to update their progress with hospital staff.

Hospital officials said the tool, the first of its kind to be used in northwestern Ontario, has been used by more than 170 patients, with over 90 per cent of those surveyed saying they would recommend it to others.

"Engaging and monitoring patients remotely allows us to deliver safer perioperative care during the COVID-19 pandemic — regardless of where patients live," said Caroline Fanti, the hospital's director of regional surgical services.

The hospital said the initiative allows for safer surgical transitions from the hospital to home, allowing for patients to be discharged earlier and reducing the need for in-person home care services.

After being discharged from the hospital, patients are able to report their level of pain, symptoms and send photos of their wounds to be assessed by the care team.

It's being used for several of its surgical programs, including hip and knee replacement, spine, shoulder, urology, colorectal, bariatrics and thoracics.