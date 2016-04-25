Thunder Bay firefighters investigate fire in hospital emergency room

Thunder Bay firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire inside a room at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre's emergency department.

Firefighters were called to the hospital at about 6 p.m. Saturday. Responding crews arrived to find hospital staff had already extinguished the blaze using a portable fire extinguisher.

One person sustained burns in the fire, and was being treated by by staff. Firefighters used ventilation equipment to clear smoke from the affected area of the hospital.

No further details were provided. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.