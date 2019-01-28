Officials with the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre say they continue to wait for the province's response to funding requests submitted last year in order to bolster the emergency department to better treat the increasing number of admissions for mental health and addictions issues.

The proposals would see additional staff in the emergency department who are specially trained in the mental health field, as well as a redesign of the department itself, said Peter Voros, the hospital's executive vice-president of in-patient programs.

"We're hearing lots from the community that, you know, this really absolutely has to happen," Voros said. "We're in the same position at Thunder Bay regional, in saying this absolutely has to happen and so we will continue to work the ministry to make it happen."

The hospital announced its intention in July 2018 to effectively redesign the emergency department, including hiring specialized staff, to create more suitable spaces for treating patients in the midst of a mental health crisis or dealing with addiction or substance abuse. Those types of calls and admissions continue to steadily increase, according to the hospital and paramedics with Superior North EMS.

About half the calls paramedics in Thunder Bay get are related to mental health or addictions, Ryan Ross said. Ross is a front-line paramedic and the president of the Superior North Association of Professional Paramedics.

"Recently, I can tell you it's been a good lion's share of the calls we've been doing have been related to either mental health or substance abuse," Ross said. "And I can tell you that most of the substance abuse issues we have in Thunder Bay are most likely driven by underlying mental health issues."

"A lot of people tend to self-medicate."

"[You] bundle those two together, we're doing an awful lot," Ross said.

Once patients get to the hospital, they're treated in an emergency department that was not built to provide the kind of care people with mental health issues require. The regional saw 6,300 emergency department visits related to mental health and substance use in 2017, a number that Voros said he expected to be higher in 2018, although final numbers aren't yet available.

"If you just think about the visits to emerg in the last seven years, we've had a 62 per cent increase in the number of people coming to emerg with mental health and substance use visits," Voros said.

Proposed upgrades to the hospital's emergency department would include more specialty-trained staff and a redesign of the physical space. (Thunder Bay Regional HSC) "Yet we've had no increase in our mental health staff that work in the emerg."

A spokesperson with Ontario's Ministry of Health and Long Term Care said in an email to CBC News that the ministry will continue to work with the hospital and North West Local Health Integration Network "to review the hospital's capital planning priorities, including the mental health emergency services proposal, based on sound fiscal planning and ensuring those investments are carried out efficiently."

For Voros, that means waiting for when the province gives the go-ahead for the project, not if it will.

"We're in a little bit of a holding pattern right now," he said.

"What we're hearing is that the mental health and substance use issues in northwestern Ontario are priority for this government," Voros continued. "So we hope that that's the case and that we hear back soon from them."

Aside from substance abuse, Voros said the hospital generally sees a lot of patients with mood disorders, such as depression and anxiety, as well as psychotic disorders.

For Ross, he said all senior levels of government have to step up and take mental health seriously.

"There needs to be a complete revamp of mental health care in Canada, generally," he said.

"We don't spend a lot of money ... not nearly enough on underlying mental health issues."