Thunder Bay hospital investigating possible internal COVID-19 outbreak

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) is investigating a possible COVID-19 outbreak after a locum physician working at the hospital tested positive for the virus.

During a media event on Monday afternoon, Dr. Stewart Kennedy, who's heading up the hospital's COVID-19 response, said the unnamed physician tested positive on Sunday, after developing symptoms.

He had been working in the several areas of the hospital, including the ICU since May 25, and was working until May 30.

"We are deeply troubled by this incident, and it will have a great impact on patient care in this region," Kennedy said.

The hospital is working with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on contact tracing. In all, more than 100 people could have been exposed to COVID-19, Kennedy said.

Kennedy said despite the concern, the risk is low, and he doesn't expect any new cases to come from this incident.

The physician had come to Thunder Bay from outside of northwestern Ontario to work at the hospital, but isolated at home for two weeks before starting work at the TBRHSC.

Dr. Greg Gamble, who heads up infection control at the TBRHSC, said bringing physicians in from outside of the region has become necessary due to Thunder Bay physicians experiencing exhaustion due to the pandemic.

"After three months of doing this for ongoing period of time, where you have physicians working what are double or triple what they are used to working, it's not sustainable."

"We are still at a point where we are locum dependant. These are highly specialized areas where we can't use physicians who are not trained in critical care or emergency medicine with high acuity patients."

All external physicians are screened for COVID-19 symptoms, and must wear a mask and gloves during patient interactions However, Kennedy said, the hospital will investigate if there was a break from established policies and procedures, and that discipline was also possible.

"It is certainly difficult to keep with that one hundred percent of the time, so there certainly may have been, sort of, breakage of protocol from time to time for short periods of time," said Kennedy.

Kennedy said the TBRHSC spoke with public health on Monday morning, and will be changing its testing protocols for COVID-19.

He said the public health lab in Thunder Bay will start testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and by the end of next week, will be able to test 270 swabs daily, with a two to three hour turnaround.

Kennedy said the hospital is still receiving about 70 rapid test swabs per week, which will also be used.

He said no staff who are asymptomatic are currently off work because of exposure. He said the emergency department and ICU would not be able to function if all staff who had an interaction with the locum were off of work.

Kennedy said the exposure risk for staff and patients is low, and while he cannot perfectly predict any outcome, he does not believe there will be a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the potential outbreak.

Still, the hospital is cancelling all non-essential procedures, and restricting visitors.

"These restrictions are difficult, but necessary," Kennedy said, noting that it would take at least a week for the TBRHSC to look at ramping up elective procedures. He said that was a minimum timeline.

Now, all ambulatory care procedures are also cancelled at the TBRHSC; those were continuing before the possible outbreak.

The infected physician is isolating at home, the hospital said.

Kennedy also said the TBRHSC's supply of quick-swab tests is running low, as is the number of medical gowns the hospital has on-hand; the hospital has "escalated" its requests to the Ontario government to supply more gowns.