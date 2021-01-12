Thunder Bay regional hospital officials are planning to start delivering COVID-19 vaccines at long-term care homes in the city later this week.

A Tuesday morning update provided by the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre said over 900 people, mostly long-term care workers, have received a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Doses have also been provided to people who will be administering the vaccine in remote northern communities, along with some frontline hospital staff.

The second doses for people who had already received a first shot will start to be administered this week.

Officials said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which requires cold-storage conditions, has been confirmed to be moveable, which allow doses to be brought to long-term care homes. The Thunder Bay District Health Unit will determine the locations.

Vaccinations are being prioritized for long-term care residents, staff members and essential caregivers.

Hospital officials said they have received confirmation they will receive more doses of the vaccine this month and are advocating for larger quantities.

The long-term care phase is expected to be completed in mid-February.