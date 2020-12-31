Thunder Bay regional hospital continuing COVID-19 vaccinations, expecting more doses in January

About 300 people have received COVID-19 vaccine at the Thunder Bay regional hospital since the first dose was administered last week.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre became the first facility in northern Ontario to provide the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, beginning on Dec. 22.

Dr. Rhonda Crocker Ellacott, the president and chief executive officer of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, said initial planning included holding some of the supply back to ensure second doses would be available.

She said the province has informed the hospital that there will be at least two more shipments in January, allowing for more people to receive the vaccine.

"We've pivoted a little bit at this point in time and now we're able to utilize second doses knowing that we have shipments coming in January," Crocker Ellacott said.

"So we're able to roll out further vaccinations, which is really good news. And we've just started as of [Wednesday], doing the vaccinators destined for remote northern communities, working together with EMS and Ornge to ensure that we get the frontline vaccinators supported before they get out into the far north."

Crocker Ellacott said the hospital had been scheduling between 20 to 30 doses daily during the first few days but have since started booking up to 120 individuals per day.

"That's a significant difference from where we were at the very beginning," she said. "We've learned so much more in terms of workflow and logistics, and we've been able to apply those."

Crocker Ellacott said people are monitored for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine, and there have been no adverse reactions reported.

She said, at this point, the hospital does not have a role in distributing the Moderna vaccine, which received Health Canada approval last week. The hospital is not able to provide information about the number of doses it has received or when additional shipments will arrive for security reasons, she added.