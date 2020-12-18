Thunder Bay regional hospital to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine over the next two weeks

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre will be one of 17 Ontario hospitals about to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

The province on Friday announced doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be distributed to the additional sites over the next two weeks, with the Thunder Bay hospital selected to test travel logistics in northern Ontario and to support the administration of the vaccine to Indigenous and remote communities.

Earlier this week, the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre announced it had been selected as a distribution site for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, partnering with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

Thunder Bay District medical officer of health Dr. Janet DeMille said the vaccine progress is exciting.

"This is a huge win for us and something that's going to be very beneficial but it's a huge logistical issue," DeMille said on Friday, prior to the announcement.

"We have been connecting in terms of navigating through the information we have around the distribution and trying to really plan ahead and prepare so when we get that vaccine here it's immediately put to use."

The province said all of the selected sites have the capability to store the vaccines at the required temperature of -70 C.

Sites in Toronto and Ottawa have administered 2,300 doses of the vaccine since it started rolling out earlier this week.