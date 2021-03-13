Thunder Bay regional hospital implements new measures with growing number of COVID-19 patients in ICU

The Thunder Bay regional hospital is preparing to transfer some patients to southern Ontario as it deals with a growing number of COVID-19 cases in its intensive care unit.

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre officials issued a media release on Saturday, announcing the facility is moving into the grey level of its COVID-19 response.

"In response to the increase in cases of COVID-19 in our community, combined with the pressures on the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a COVID-19 outbreak on the 1A Medical Unit, [the hospital] is now in Level Grey (Lockdown)," the released said.

According to hospital officials, there were 22 patients with COVID-19 in its intensive care unit on Saturday, with 19 of them on ventilators. As well, as a result of an outbreak in the 1A medical unit of the hospital, those 24 beds are unavailable for admissions.

The move to the grey level gives the hospital options to increase the availability of critical care service for those in need, including transferring some intensive care unit patients to hospitals in southern Ontario with more capacity.

Hospital officials said critical care patients who would otherwise be transferred from regional communities to the hospital would be diverted to southern Ontario, except for cases with life or limb needs. Elective procedures will be further limited as well.

Those hospital said those measures will help provide available intensive care unit space for patients needing criticla care and expansion of the facility's COVID-19 unit. It would also allow for the continuation of emergent surgeries, reduce traffic to minimize the risk of infection spreading and ensure the availability of clinical and support staff to work in areas of highest need.

The hospital remains a safe place for people who require urgent care, officials emphasized in the media release.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the active case count to 446.