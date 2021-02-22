Thunder Bay regional hospital increasing capacity of COVID-19 unit

The Thunder Bay regional hospital is increasing the capacity of its dedicated COVID-19 unit, just one week after it was reopened.

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre officials on Monday announced it was increasing the size of the unit to 21 beds, from 13.

Hospital officials said there were 19 patients admitted who had tested positive for COVID-19, with five of them in the intensive care unit.

Late last week, there had been a total of 13 COVID-19 patients admitted with nine in the unit and four in the intensive care unit.

The hospital's overall capacity was at 92 per cent on Monday.