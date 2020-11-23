Thunder Bay hospital confirms COVID-19 cases among staff

Some staff members at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the facility said Monday.

No further details were provided. It's unknown how many staff have tested positive, or in which areas of the hospital they work.

However, the spokesperson said there has been no spread of the virus within the facility, and stringent infection control measures are in place.

According to the Thunder Bay District Health Unit's COVID-19 data page, there were 78 active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District as of Monday afternoon.

Three of those are being treated in hospital, with two in the intensive care unit.

The health unit announced seven new cases on Monday.