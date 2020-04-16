Thunder Bay hospital halts interviews temporarily during pandemic

Officials at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre say questions from the media will, for now, no longer be followed by an in-person interview.

In an email to media organizations, the hospital said its staff is exhausted after trying to manage the pandemic for one year, and they are hoping this temporary move will reduce stress. As part of their new communication plan the hospital says it will release weekly media bulletins, in an effort to keep the public informed.

In announcing the move, Rhonda Crocker-Ellacott, the hospital president and CEO said in the statement, distributed by the communications department, "I certainly appreciate the important work you [the media] do and I assure information will flow as we are able to provide it. This temporary shift in practice will help ensure that front line hospital staff and leaders are at their best so that they can continue to provide the best care possible to anyone who needs it."

In the statement Crocker Ellacott added, that requests or clarifications on hospital matters will only be provided by email, and only when resources are available to respond to the request.

The communications and engagement department at the health science centre list six staff members.

"We simply don't have the resources at this moment to be asking our people who are already working extremely long days under great pressure to step away from front line health care coordination and delivery to do anything else," Crocker Ellacott said in the statement.

"I assure information will flow as we are able to provide it."

The move to go to email only is not new, said Christopher Waddell, a professor emeritus at the School of Journalism and Communication at Carleton University.

He said while organizations, including the provincial government and other hospitals may attempt to try and stop information from getting out to the public, it's not an effective strategy.

"It's an attempt to control information rather than provide information. And, it's a strategy lots of people employ, because, in effect, as a journalist, you no longer know who is answering the question," Waddell said, noting that responses are often not attributed to an expert, but to the communications department.

"Beyond that, it also gives them an opportunity to ignore the question if they want."

Waddell said not allowing interviews, particularly during a pandemic, can actually be harmful to an institution. He said many journalists are now doing more health stories than ever before, which means they may require additional clarification when writing a particular story.

"Basically, it creates the illusion of openness and the illusion of transparency, but not the practical reality of it, because they get to answer the question how they want to answer."

Waddell said a response from an organization may also lead to follow-up questions, which cannot be easily answered by e-mail, without leading to a back-and-forth exchange.

"The answer you get by email may bear no relation to what you asked for, it may be whatever talking point they've decided to come up with at that point in time. It also allows them to avoid the follow-up question, they may be from a journalist's point of view, seeking information or clarity, or more of an accountability question as well."

Waddell said institutions could be harmed by the practice, as journalists cannot seek clarity to a response that easily, leading to the possibility of misinterpreting an answer.

"If the response you get back is something that clearly is not right with what you know about the story, if you're doing it by email they don't have to answer the follow-up question that asks them to explain why what they're saying is not consistent with what was being said before, for instance."

Waddell said some institutions have been wanting to employ this type of communication protocol for some time, but are using the pandemic as an excuse to implement it.