Weekend traffic collision causes Thunder Bay hospital to declare first-ever 'Code Orange'

A weekend traffic collision at Pass Lake Corner near Thunder Bay, Ont., had the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre declare its first ever 'Code Orange'.

The code prepares the hospital for a sudden influx of patients. The collision involved a pickup truck, with five people inside and a large passenger van.

"A code orange is an internal response to a potential or actual disaster," said Dr. Peter Voros, the hospital's executive vice-president of in-patient services.

"So, if we hear there could be, or is occurring, an incident in northwestern Ontario, that may require the hospital to have an influx of patients, we gather the information and a senior leader on call makes the decision for a level one or a level two."

The difference between a level one and level two is if the hospital can handle the influx of patients with staff on hand, or if additional resources are needed.

Dr. Voros said an example of a level two disaster would be a plane crash or large train derailment.

"Level one is when we believe we will be able to handle the situation with staff and resources that we have on hand in the emergency and in the hospital. Level two would be when we believe the incoming would be so large that we need to call in a large number of additional staff, physician resources or look at external space outside the hospital."

Voros said based on the information received, the hospital knew of an influx of about a dozen patients from the collision. The emergency department already had 110 patients receiving treatment, and space was already at a premium.

"Patients in the emergency were able to be moved very quickly by staff to units. We made space for about 18 patients coming in."

"Four physicians on, which we believed would be enough, but we had additional physicians in the building who came down to help in case they were needed."

Voros said the hospital will do a full de-brief of the situation on Tuesday morning. He said at first glance, the situation was handled well by staff.