Thunder Bay hospital asks patients if they wish to self-identify in effort to better address health needs

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) has started asking patients whether they want to self-identify as Indigenous.

A news release issued Wednesday, by the hospital in northwestern Ontario, said that in March the TBRHSC began asking patients, during the registration process, if they would voluntarily self-identify as First Nations, Metis or Inuit.

"[The hospital] encourages Indigenous self-identification so we can better determine opportunities for service enhancements and address health needs in local Indigenous communities," Crystal Pirie, the facility's senior director of Indigenous collaboration, stated in the release.

"The information collected will be used for the sole purpose of providing the best possible care to patients."

Hospital officials said the objectives are:

to enrich the patient experience,

improve health services

identify areas of need in the healthcare system

provide data to measure the effectiveness of healthcare for Indigenous patients, including access to interpretation services – in Ojibway, Ojicree, and Cree – access to an Indigenous Patient Navigator, and Indigenous Care Coordinator and discharge planning coordination for a smoother transition to their home community.

A "yes" or "no" response is saved in the patient's electronic medical record and would not be asked again in the future. Patients who do not provide a response will be asked during subsequent visits.

"We know Indigenous people face inequities in health care access and experience a higher rate of chronic disease and injury when compared to non-Indigenous people," Rhonda Crocker Ellacott, hospital president and chief executive officer, stated in the release.

"This is a great step forward for our Hospital as we continue to respond to The Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action related to health care."

Proof of status is not required, hospital officials said in the news release.