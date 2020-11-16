Group who feeds the homeless to spend Friday night outside

The founder of a group catering to some of the needs of the homeless in Thunder Bay, Ont., says she wants to get a better understanding of what those who live on the streets go through on a nightly basis.

Tasha Almgren, with Hope for Change, said she will spend Friday night outside, in the city hall area.

"Maybe [get] more of an eye opener as to how brutal it is to actually be outside for a whole, entire night, because I know there are a lot of people in Thunder Bay who can't access the shelter, because it becomes full," she said.

Almgren said she will be out with a group of four, who want to find a place to stay warm, and if possible, sleep.

"So, just to continue bridging the connection with the people who we have met."

"We're going to walk around, see who's outside … just figure out how it is that people make it outside for a night in the downtown area."

Almgren said she's learned a lot about the needs of those less fortunate in Thunder Bay, noting the meal service she, along with other volunteers, has grown quickly in just a few weeks.

Hope for Change provided 100 meals in its first weekend, and provided 200 meals last weekend, set up outside city hall.

Almgren said she anticipates to feed 300 people this weekend.