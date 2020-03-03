Thunder Bay woman, 20, facing 2nd degree murder, aggravated assault charges after homicide on Picton Ave.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have arrested and charged a 20-year-old woman, from the city with second-degree murder and aggravated assault following an incident overnight which left one person dead and another injured.



Officers were dispatched to reports of an assault in progress in the 100 block of Picton Avenue just after midnight on March 3, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) stated in a written release Tuesday afternoon.

When police arrived they found two female victims outside the house, near the street.



Both victims were taken by paramedics to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment.

Police said one victim died of her injuries, while the other remains in the hospital, but her condition is unknown.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

The accused is scheduled to appear in bail court Tuesday to answer the charges, and her identity is being withheld until after that appearance.



Members of the major crimes unit are now involved in the investigation.

TBPS is warning of a large police presence that remains in the area as the investigation continues, and ask people to avoid the area so officers can process the scene.

Police said if any residents in the immediate area see potential evidence on their property, they are urged not to touch the item and should contact police immediately.