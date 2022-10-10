Thunder Bay police make arrest in Brodie Street homicide investigation

Police have arrested and charged a 40-year-old Thunder Bay man in connection with a homicide on the city's south side.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) responded to the area of May and Arthur streets just before 4 p.m. on Friday after receiving reports of gunfire.

A severely injured man was found at the scene, and was later pronounced dead at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Police said he was the victim of an apparent shooting.

Thunder Bay police confirmed the identity of the victim on Monday as 24-year-old Michael Park of Toronto.

Police appealed for help from the public over the weekend, asking for surveillance or dash cam footage from the areas of Arthur, May and Brodie streets. They asked for footage taken between 3:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.

In a media release on Monday, police said officers have been canvassing the area, reviewing surveillance videos, and interviewing witnesses.

"A suspect was identified as a result of the investigation and was subsequently arrested just after 1 p.m. on Sunday … in the vicinity of Brodie Street South and Arthur Street East," TBPS said in the release.

Investigators said they believe that the homicide was targeted.