Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay, Ont., police identify victim in homicide on Dawson Street
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay, Ont., police identify victim in homicide on Dawson Street

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have identified the victim in Friday’s homicide at a north-side apartment building.

Victim has been identified as 47-year-old Lydia Rose Jacob

CBC News ·
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with second degree murder after reports of a serious assault in this apartment building on June 19, 2020. The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified her as 47-year-old Lydia Rose Jacob. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont.,  have identified the victim in Friday's homicide at a north-side apartment building.

Officers were called to the scene in the 300 block of Dawson Street just before 2 p.m. Friday with reports of a serious assault.

Responding officers and paramedics located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified by police on Monday as 47-year-old Lydia Rose Jacob.

Police also located and arrested a suspect shortly after arriving on scene, and said the two were known to each other. 

Lyrina Jacob, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder, and remains in custody.

A post mortem examination of the victim has been completed, and the scene released.

The accused is next due in court on Friday, June 26.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News