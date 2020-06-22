Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have identified the victim in Friday's homicide at a north-side apartment building.

Officers were called to the scene in the 300 block of Dawson Street just before 2 p.m. Friday with reports of a serious assault.

Responding officers and paramedics located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified by police on Monday as 47-year-old Lydia Rose Jacob.

Police also located and arrested a suspect shortly after arriving on scene, and said the two were known to each other.

Lyrina Jacob, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder, and remains in custody.

A post mortem examination of the victim has been completed, and the scene released.

The accused is next due in court on Friday, June 26.