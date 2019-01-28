Co-accused in 2019 Thunder Bay homicide to be sentenced in March

A woman who pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter over the 2019 murder of Tanya Andy will be sentenced in March.

Andy's body was found in March 2019 on a bike path in the County Fair area.

Ashley Potson pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Andy's death during a court appearance in October.

She was back in court this week, when a date of March 26, 2021, was set for her sentencing.

Patrick Menson is also facing a charge of manslaughter in Andy's death.

He's been released from custody and is subject to a number of conditions, including being prohibited from contacting certain people, or from possessing any weapons.

If he breaches any of the conditions, he'll be required to pay $1,000, court documents show.

Menson is next to back in court on December 16, when the matter will be spoken to.