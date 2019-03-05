Police provide update on Lee Chiodo homicide investigation

Thunder Bay police say they cannot yet say whether an alleged homicide in the city — the first homicide of 2019 — was gang-related, but the victim was targeted.

A passerby discovered the body of 40-year-old Lee Chiodo on Mission Island on Feb. 24.

Chiodo had been shot, according to detective inspector Ryan Hughes, who spoke to reporters at a news conference Monday to update them on the investigation.

Officers arrested 47-year-old David Hui of Thunder Bay "without incident" in the Academy area of the city early Saturday evening, Hughes said.

A second suspect, Marshall Hardy-Fox, 27, of Thunder Bay, turned himself into the Thunder Bay Police Service (TPBS) on Sunday evening.

Police have charged both men with first degree murder and kidnapping.

Officers have also issued a Canada-wide warrant for Musab Khamis Saboon, 27, of Kitchener, Ont., also on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

'It was a targeted event.'

Hughes told reporters Monday that TBPS had information suggesting that Saboon was in the Kitchener area and might be preparing to turn himself into police.

They are not currently pursuing any other suspects or persons of interest in the case, he added.

Asked whether Thunder Bay residents should be concerned for their safety in light of the recent attack, Hughes said the alleged crime appeared to be connected to a specific vulnerable drug community.

"The general public, in my opinion, don't have a big worry," he said. "It was a targeted event."

Hughes conceded that police are always concerned for public safety in relation to gun crimes and said they are working with the OPP, Nishnabe Aski Police Service, and Anishinabek Police Service in targeting gang activity within Thunder Bay.

"They've done a lot of good work," he said. "We've seized quite a few firearms over the past three to four months — a lot of drugs and a lot of money — so they're working very hard at trying to combat the gang issues in Thunder Bay, but as the officers arrest, they go to court, more come in. It's a very lucrative city."

Officers are continuing to investigate Chiodo's death and are still asking anyone with information on the case to contact police, Hughes said.