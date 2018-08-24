Thunder Bay police investigating murder of 31-year-old woman

Thunder Bay police are investigating the discovery of a body on the city's south side this week as a homicide.

The body of Amelia Corrie Sainnawap, 31, was found in an empty lot on Cumming Street on Wednesday.

"The investigators are still interviewing people and going through video surveillance from the area," Det. Inspt. Ryan Hughes said, adding that a postmortem examination on Sainnawap took place in Toronto on Thursday.

Results of the examination weren't disclosed.

Officers continue to hold the scene where Sainnawap's body was found, and police presence in the area will remain high while the investigation continues.

No further details were provided.

Hughes said Sainnawap was known by both Amelia and Corrie, and police are asking for the public's help as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about Sainnawap's whereabouts in the last week, or information about the investigation into her death, is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.