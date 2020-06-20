Accused in Thunder Bay, Ont., homicide remains in custody

Thunder Bay police have charged a 21-year-old woman with second-degree murder over the death of another woman at a north-side apartment building on Friday.

Lyrina Jacob appeared in court on Saturday, and was remanded into custody. She'll next appear in court on June 26.

Jacob was arrested Friday, after police and paramedics were dispatched to an apartment building in the 300 block of Dawson Street just before 2 p.m. with reports of a serious assault.

Responding officers located the victim, who was pronounced dead the scene.

The accused was located by officers shortly after they arrived, and taken into custody.

A postmortem examination of the victim is scheduled to take place in Thunder Bay on Saturday, and police said her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police continue to hold the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.