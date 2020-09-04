Two charged in Thunder Bay, Ont., homicide investigation

Thunder Bay police have charged two people in the murder of 31-year-old Christopher David Meeseetawageesic.

Meeseetawageesic's body was found in the 400 block of Main Street just after 10:10 a.m. Aug. 30 by a passerby, police said.

The passerby called 911, and responding officers located the body; further investigation led police to determine Meeseetawageesic's death was the result of a homicide, according to police.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of two suspects: 29-year-old Kenneth Layton Moonias and 31-year-old Natalie Roseanne Moonias.

Both have been charged with second degree murder, and two counts of breach of probation.

They were expected to appear in court on Friday, police said.

Meeseetawageesic's murder is the city's eighth homicide this year.