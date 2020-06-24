Two Toronto men have been charged in connection with a murder which took place at a Thunder Bay home in March, police in the northwestern Ontario city said Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of North May Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on March 23 with reports of an injured man.

Responding officers found the victim, who had sustained significant injuries consistent with an assault. He was taken to hospital and later died of his injuries, police said.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Adrian Kadeem Drysdale.

Police said a firearm was used in the incident.

Investigation led police to identify two suspects, both of whom were arrested outside of Thunder Bay on Tuesday.

One suspect, identified as Trayvon Stewart, 19, of Toronto, was found in Timmins.

Police said Stewart got into an altercation with Timmins Police Service officers in the parking lot of a Timmins hotel on Tuesday morning.

Stewart fled, and was located and arrested in Timmins at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The second accused, Terrell Williams, 19, of Toronto, was located and arrested by Toronto police without incident on Tuesday.

Both have been charged with first-degree murder, and will be transported back to Thunder Bay for court proceedings, police said.