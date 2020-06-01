Thunder Bay man charged in murder of B.C. man, 29, at city's Midtown Inn

A 36-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged over a homicide at a hotel in the northwestern Ontario city on the weekend, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) announced Monday.

Police were called to the Midtown Inn on Cumberland Street at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

Responding offices located the victim, who was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested Denis Terry Bernard of Thunder Bay on Sunday.

Bernard has been charged with second-degree murder, police stated.

On Monday, police identified the victim as Paul Winnifred Vivier, 29, of Victoria, B.C.

A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place Monday in Thunder Bay, police said.

Few other details have been provided, although police said the accused and victim were known to each other.

Officers continued to hold the scene Monday at the Midtown Inn.

Bernard appeared in court June 1, and was remanded into custody.

He is expected to be back in court on June 9.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.