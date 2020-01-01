Thunder Bay police investigate first homicide of 2020

Just a few hours into the new year, Thunder Bay Police are already investigating the city's first homicide of the year.

Police said they were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Victoria Avenue just after 7 a.m. on New Year's Day.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a youth victim, who was transported to hospital by paramedics, and later pronounced deceased.

A second victim was also found in the home, a 59-year-old man, who was also transported to hospital with minor injuries. The man was released from hospital later in the day.

Police said through their investigation, the two victims, and a 34-year-old woman, Courtney Marie Labelle, got into an altercation, with the 34-year-old becoming the suspect in the incident.

Labelle faces charges of second degree murder and aggravated assault. Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident, and are still holding the scene on Victoria Avenue.

A post-mortem is scheduled to take place in Toronto at a later date.

The accused and the victim were known to each other. The identity of the deceased is being held pending notification of next of kin.

Labelle appeared in bail court on Wednesday morning. Her next court date is January 8. She remains in custody.