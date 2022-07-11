Thunder Bay police are investigating the city's 14th homicide of 2022, as the deadliest year on record continues.

Police say officers went to a home on Pearl Street at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday after they received a report of a person possibly in distress. There, they found a man's body and investigators are treating the death as a homicide.

Members of the Thunder Bay police major crimes and its forensic identification units are involved in the investigation.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed, and a postmortem examination is being scheduled.

Police have not provided any further details.

This year has set the city's record for homicides, surpassing the previous high of 11 in 2014.

Acting Police Chief Dan Taddeo told CBC News recently that this year's homicides have been related to the city's illicit drug trade, and gangs from southern Ontario operating in Thunder Bay.