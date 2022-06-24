Police charge Thunder Bay man with second-degree murder following weapons call

A 24-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing a murder charge following an incident on the city's south side.

Police were responded to a weapons call at a residence in the 900 block of Miles Street East at about 2:45 a.m. Friday.

A deceased adult male was found inside the home, and Joseph Hubbard was arrested at the scene, police said in a media release.

Hubbard has been charged with second-degree murder, and was scheduled to appear in court later Friday, police said.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

This is Thunder Bay's seventh homicide of 2022.