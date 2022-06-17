Thunder Bay police charge Toronto man with homicide after death of assault victim

A 22-year-old Toronto man is facing a charge of second-degree murder following the death of a Thunder Bay man following an assault.

Police were initially called to a residence in the 200 block of May Street at about 7:45 p.m. May 31 with reports of an assault.

First responders found a male victim, who was taken to hospital.

The victim died of his injuries on June 12. He's been identified as 34-year-old Alan Cory Esquega of Thunder Bay.

Police had initially charged the accused with aggravated assault. He was released with conditions, but after the death of Esquega, the investigation became a homicide.

The accused was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in Brantford on June 17, police said, and arrangements are being made to transport him back to Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay police Det. Insp. Jeremy Pearson said the accused and victim were known to each other, and the assault involved a weapon.

"I won't expand on that just because this is an ongoing investigation on a case that is before the courts," Pearson said. "I will, however, for the sake of the public, confirm that it was not a firearm-related incident."

Pearson said investigation has indicated the city's illicit drug trade was a factor.

The incident is Thunder Bay's sixth homicide of 2022.