Thunder Bay police search for 2 suspects after May 23 homicide

Thunder Bay, Ont., police are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in the death of a 30-year-old man last week.

Police were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of Balmoral Street at about 1:30 p.m. ET on May 23 after receiving a call for assistance. Responding officers found a deceased man at the scene, as well as indications that an altercation had taken place.

Police have identified the victim as Cody Bulmer of Thunder Bay.

Initially, police reported a sudden death, but further investigation and a post-mortem have led to it being classified as a homicide.

Arrest warrants for Josh Kakegamic, 44, and Daniel Blais, 35, both of Thunder Bay, have been issued. Both are wanted for second-degree murder, police said in a media release.

Det.-Insp. Jeremy Pearson said both are believed to still be in Thunder Bay.

"I always feel that is a concern for public safety when you're dealing with potentially violent individuals," Pearson said Monday. "I urge every member of the public to remain aware of their surroundings, to, of course, be alert to their own personal safety.

"However, this was not a random event in terms of what our investigation has unearthed thus far."

Possible drug links

While few other details have been provided, Pearson said the killing didn't involve firearms and is believed to be related to the city's drug trade.

This is the third homicide in Thunder Bay in the last month and the fourth this year. Police are also investigating killings May 2 on Hodder Avenue and May 15 on Pearl Street.

"Any time there is a homicide in this community is of concern, particularly when there are three in such short order," Pearson said. "At this point, the investigations have not indicated any of these homicides are connected.

"We, of course, remain open to any possibility. However, at this point, we are not being led to believe that they are connected."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.