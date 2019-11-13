Police in Thunder Bay are investigating a murder that occurred on the city's north side on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to an Arundel Street residence shortly before 2 p.m. with reports of a death.

First responders found a male victim, and attempted to resuscitate him.

Police said his death is being treated as a homicide, and is under investigation by the Major Crimes Unit.

No further details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or p3tips.com.