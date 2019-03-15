Thunder Bay, Ont., police seek two suspects after home robbed at gunpoint

Thunder Bay police are seeking two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a south-side residence on Tuesday.

Officers were made aware of the robbery shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday, although the incident itself occurred between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said residents at the home, located in the 200 block of Finlayson Street, heard repeated knocking at the front door. When the door was answered, two men forced their way inside the home at gunpoint.

A male resident was assaulted by the men, who demanded to know where money or valuables were kept.

The men then took numerous undisclosed items, as well as cash, from the home. The estimated value of the stolen property is more than $10,000, police said.

The first suspect is described as being about six feet tall, and was wearing a black Canada Goose-style jacket with a fur-lined hood, as well as a black balaclava.

The second suspect was wearing black jeans and a black windbreaker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.