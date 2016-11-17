Hogarth Riverview Manor no longer under 3rd party management

Tracey Buckler says her checklist before retirement is now complete, as Hogarth Riverview Manor, will no longer be under third party management.

The long-term care home in Thunder Bay, owned by St. Joseph's Care Group, was operated by a third party, Extendicare Assist, after the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care made a Mandatory Management Order in November, 2017.

The order was made after inspectors had a number of concerns about the day-to-day operations of the facility. At the time, it had undergone a major expansion, from 96 beds to 544.

"It's an absolutely beautiful retirement gift, the best I could ask for," Buckler said on her last day as the head of the organization.

While the timing was a surprise, "we have been working hard over the last number of years to get to this point. We've had regular inspections that have continually improved. When the last inspection report indicated no compliance orders, and that the last one was lifted, then subsequent on, the inspectors noted the distinct improvement in culture and morale at the home."

Buckler said St. Joseph's will start discussions next week with Extendicare Assist, on how that company can provide consultation on an ongoing basis.

She said some policies and procedures instituted by the company will be maintained.

Buckler said numerous policy changes had been made, which helped the home come into compliance with the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

She said that included changing rules around dining and food service, family consultation groups, daily staff huddles, as well as a number of other policies and procedures.

Buckler said she believes the order took longer to lift, as the COVID-19 pandemic had inspectors focusing on other priorities.

Hogarth Riverview Manor is a not-for-profit long-term care home, and is the largest facility in northwestern Ontario.