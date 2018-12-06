Hockey nets to come back to Thunder Bay outdoor rinks

A decision to take hockey nets off of the outdoor rinks in Thunder Bay, Ont., was controversial - but city council has now reversed that call by city administration.

Council voted 8-5 Monday night to put the nets back on the rinks, after council first looked at putting the nets back on the ice two weeks ago. The decision was passed at committee of the whole, but did not get the two-thirds support needed that night for ratification.

The city was originally concerned the nets on the ice were leading more people to go to outdoor rinks. There was also the concern that the nets on the rinks would lead to impromptu hockey games, which are not allowed under provincial regulations.

The issue, City Manager Norm Gale told council, is he cannot get a straight answer from the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on if hockey nets are legally allowed on the ice.

"In short, the health unit will not comment as to whether the hockey nets should be there or not."

Mayor Bill Mauro suggested many people in the city are suffering from COVID fatigue, and are becoming more and more frustrated with restrictions, leading to the dozens, or perhaps hundreds of comments and complaints he received on the issue, he said.

One concern, brought up by Coun. Shelby Ch'ng, was if the city could be held liable for having the nets out, under provincial orders. Corporations can be fined up to $10,000,000 for violating emergency orders.

Coun. Cody Fraser, who is also a lawyer, said if the health unit was the body to lay a fine against the city, but not give guidance on the issue, said, "Just to echo Councillor Giertuga's comments, I mean, it's unfortunate that the health unit won't take a stance on it. If they're going to be the body that will fine us, like they're not going to tell us to do it for sure, but they're going to fine us, it seems silly to me."

Others on council had concerns that putting the nets back would not show the city was taking the pandemic seriously, or would be contributing to the confusion on provincial regulations.

City administration said no tickets or fines had been issued at outdoor rinks, but bylaw officers had engaged with rink users 60 times to ensure rules were being followed for distancing and capacity.