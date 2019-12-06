Skip to Main Content
Closing submissions slated for Dec. 12 in Hobbs, Voss extortion trial
Thunder Bay·New

The date for closing submissions has now been set in the extortion trial involving former Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs.
CBC News ·
Mayor Keith Hobbs and his wife Marisa speak to their lawyer Brian Greenspan outside the Thunder Bay courthouse. Closing submissions in their case will take place on Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. (Kris Ketonen / CBC)

Hobbs, along, with his wife Marisa Hobbs and city resident Mary Voss each face a charge of extortion.

The charges stem from inducing a person, whose identity is covered by a publication ban, to buy a house for Voss.

Closing submissions from the Crown and defence counsel will be made on Dec. 12, starting at 11 a.m.

 

