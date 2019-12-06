Closing submissions slated for Dec. 12 in Hobbs, Voss extortion trial

The date for closing submissions has now been set in the extortion trial involving former Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs.

Hobbs, along, with his wife Marisa Hobbs and city resident Mary Voss each face a charge of extortion.

The charges stem from inducing a person, whose identity is covered by a publication ban, to buy a house for Voss.

Closing submissions from the Crown and defence counsel will be made on Dec. 12, starting at 11 a.m.