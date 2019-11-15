The verdict in one of Thunder Bay's highest profile court cases will get handed down Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

Justice Fletcher Dawson will rule on charges of extortion against Keith and Marisa Hobbs, as well as Mary Voss.

The charges were laid in July 2017, and according to court documents, allege that Keith Hobbs, Marisa Hobbs and Mary Voss attempted to induce a person to purchase a house for Voss. In doing so, court documents said they used "threats, accusations, or menaces of disclosing criminal allegations to the police, thereby committing extortion."

The identity of the alleged extortion victim, as well as some other details in the case, are subject to a publication ban.

The trial, which spanned three weeks in November and December 2019, revealed some events that one witness said played out "like a movie."

Those include the revelation that Keith Hobbs worked as a private investigator while serving as the mayor of Thunder Bay, and a number of stories and anecdotes involving bizarre behaviour by the alleged extortion victim.

'Driving the bus'

Peter Keen, one of the two Crown Attorneys on the case, said on the opening day of the trial that the case is about "who is driving the bus."

"Keith and Marisa Hobbs were driving the bus," Keen said during closing arguments. "Mary Voss was just along for the ride."

The OPP investigator assigned to the case, Det. Insp. Martin Graham, said during interviews with the accused that he believed the Hobbses had a financial motivation to extort the victim; it was revealed during the trial that the Hobbses had financial issues, and were looking for a substantial loan.

However, Keen said the Crown did not take the position that the Hobbses were motivated to commit extortion for financial reasons.

Keen emphasized to the court that an accused does not need to have any material benefit from an alleged extortion.

Defence counsel for the Hobbses said the couple did get their financial house in order after the alleged extortion took place.

Keen said during his closing statement that there was active manipulation of the alleged extortion victim in the 28 days between the time videos were discovered showing the victim in a negative light – making a number of sexual references – and the time when the documents for the house purchase were signed.

As well, Mary Voss said during a taped interview with OPP played during the trial, that she was directed by Marisa Hobbs on what to say to police during interviews.

The document signed by the alleged victim, as well as by Voss and created by Keith Hobbs, was a $429,000 incentive (the purchase price of the agreed-upon house) to prevent Voss and the Hobbses from going to police with criminal allegations involving the alleged extortion victim, the Crown said.

Keen asked the court during his closing statements for a conviction for both Keith and Marisa Hobbs, saying there is direct and indirect evidence that they engaged in extortion.

The evidence against Voss, he added, is circumstantial.

Defence position

Brian Greenspan, counsel for the Hobbses, spoke during the trial about the character of the alleged victim, particularly the individual's past history of "buying silence" from other victims of their criminal activity. That, said Greenspan, is evidence that no extortion took place.

He said the Hobbses were decent and law-abiding members of the community, noting that Keith Hobbs had worked as a police officer for over three decades before becoming mayor of Thunder Bay.

Greenspan said the case comes down to a marital dispute between Voss and the alleged extortion victim, with the Hobbses becoming involved to keep Voss safe from the alleged victim. That alleged victim, Greenspan said, was a controlling individual.

"There was no extortion here," Greenspan said during his closing statements in December. "There was no crime here."

George Joseph, who represents Mary Voss, said trying to make sense of what took place between the alleged victim and Voss, "is like trying to nail Jello to a wall."

He said Voss never assisted the Hobbses in any way with the alleged extortion and that she didn't even encourage the event to take place.

"There was no crime here," Joseph said in court, re-iterating the opinion of Greenspan.

The decision in the case is slated to be handed down at 10 a.m. at the Thunder Bay courthouse.