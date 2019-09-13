Timeline of phone records of Hobbs, Voss show details of alleged extortion

Details of phone records and text messages between former Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs, his wife Marisa Hobbs, city residents Mary Voss, Craig Loverin, Heli Kijanen, and the alleged victim are playing a major role in an extortion case winding its way through a Thunder Bay, Ont. court.

The Hobbs', along with Voss, each face one charge of extortion. They allegedly attempted to induce a person in the city to purchase a house for Voss.

During the trial, which is currently in its third week, Crown Attorney Peter Keen introduced a number of exhibits related to phone records. The records include calls, texts, and voicemails retrieved from phones owned by the accused.

The phones were seized by the OPP as part of their investigation.

Nearly 5,800 pages of data was produced, with an OPP analyst composing a number of records, which are broken down into calls and texts between the alleged parties, from approximately September 2016 until March 2017.

CBC News has obtained a copy of what is referred to as Exhibit 17, which is a summary of all the texts between parties to the case.

The texts, which start on October 16, 2016, give a strong narrative to the case. Here are some of the messages sent between the affected parties (some texts, which don't directly refer to the case, are subject to publication bans, or lack clarity, have been omitted).

Some of the quotations in the story include spelling errors. The texts are copied verbatim, with errors included.

October 2016

The first texts, between Heli Kijanen and Mary Voss, have Kijanen noting she is not going to blackmail anybody, with Voss writing, "I can't report (them) to police because I don't want them to lose (a major business deal)." Kijanen then tells Voss to "be safe."

There are many other references to the safety of Voss, starting on October 20. The next day, Kijanen writes, "Well Mary guess what? (They're) trying to wreck people's lives. (They) are going down tonight!(They) are crushing people."

By October 27, Mary Voss is texting that she has nobody she can call except for Keith and Marisa Hobbs.

Two days later, on October 29, Marisa Hobbs is asking Keith Hobbs about money. "Did you ask for a lump sum?" she texts. She also asks about a cheque for $10,000, and then if "they" can do a retainer cheque. Two days later, the two say they "will decide tonight ok?"

November 4-15, 2016

On November 4, Marisa Hobbs writes that the victim, "has a bunch of users around (them)." She also notes it is ridiculous that Voss works, as there is a partner, "who is able I'm sure willing to take care of financially." She goes on to write, "We have to fix that let him know it's embarrassing for him!"

A week later, on November 11, there is talk about purchasing a home. Voss hears from the alleged victim that they will purchase her a home on Edward Street.

The Hobbs' have dinner with Voss and the alleged victim on November 13, which is BBQ steak night at the victim's home. After the dinner, Marisa Hobbs tells Voss she "hopes tonight will be calmer for you."

Two days later, on November 15, Voss tells Marisa Hobbs, "Marisa, I don't think Mr. Hobbs should ask for any money. He should leave it to (them). Otherwise (they) will say I am extortion (them) or black mailing (them) and (they) can lay a charge on me for that. Please."

November 16, 2016

Texting on November 16 is frantic, with about a dozen pages' worth of transcribed messages flying around between parties.

Voss says to Marisa Hobbs, "I just remember he has a mortgage on Skyline" referring to one of the alleged victim's properties.

"That's ok he will have to pay it off" is followed by "No worries ok it will be his decision."

Later that same day, Voss receives a text from the victim, saying, "I will buy you Shirley house" referring to a property on Edward Street.

Marisa Hobbs later writes to Voss, "Did you mention Skyline?"

"Sorry I to let him sweat a bit ha" is Voss's response.

Shortly after, the victim writes to Voss, "You will live at Skyline and I will buy Shirley house for you."

At 11:46 a.m., Marisa Hobbs writes to the alleged victim, "Documents are ready for signatures."

The victim writes, "OK but I need Mary [redacted] to sign and I will sign today for a house for Mary." They also write, "This is too hot to wait," and "It must go my way."

Voss writes, "[Victim] is buying us a house and he wants us to sign a document saying we won't charge him."

"I just don't want to ruin his life."

Marisa Hobbs writes to the alleged victim, "Looked at a ahome with garage were looking at 450ish" with the response, "Then Mary also has to pay with me."

Marisa Hobbs replies: "Pay?"

"Stop wasting time I am at total risk until Mary [redacted] sign" the victim wrote. "Call Keith ask him how serious this is and what can happen at any moment."

"I can press charges against Voss for assault and forcing me to sign the will thats extortion," the victim writes. "Mary will go to jail for at least 5 years."

The victim then writes that signing the document will protect themselves, as well as Mary Voss, and Keith and Marisa Hobbs.

The victim then writes that Marisa and Keith Hobbs are their best friends, "better than Tony and Tullio or anyone else," and without their support, the victim would probably be dead.

Voss also receives a message that says, "Just a house? That's it?"

The Hobbs' also suggest to each other that the victim should just go to jail.

Just before 6 p.m., the victim asks Marisa Hobbs, "Does she agree to buy Shirley's house," which is located on Edward Street. "If she rents up Shirley's house, her bank will like that and she can buy another house in say 6 months."

"Don't have her call me as she is a total liar," the victim writes. "I will not buy her a house over $265,000 this is extortion."

"If she wants to wait until I buy her a house that is 60-90 days away."

Marisa Hobbs then suggests she should stay out of the conversation, as it is just between Voss and alleged victim.

"Shirley's house is a money making proposition it by itself will get her a higher credit rating allowing her to buy a 2nd house in 6-12 months once her bank sees."

At 6:26 p.m., Keith texts Marisa, "It's done."

They continue to text each other, "How about this is an area that you have expertise in Keith and I'll trust your judgement." writes Marisa Hobbs.

"No Marisa has to control it all."

"How you made negotiate is a miracle."

"You're way out of your league on this one belive me"

"I'm a damn good negotiator" writes Keith. "Clearly not" writes Marisa. "I'm done with you too. No pleasing you."

"Well we'll see. I'm heading to see (victim) now." writes Keith. "Careful she will record you" writes Marisa. "Go to hell" is written after a few other texts.

Keith Hobbs tells Marisa, "You first. (victim) and I are negotiating." "Make sure you kiss helicopter I'm not there and all" writes Marisa. "She's not here just (victim) and me" writes Keith.

The victim later texts Hobbs, saying "Mary can live at Skyline for free from now until we close the $450,000 deal," and "I will live at Farrand."

At 9:14 p.m., the victim texts Voss, saying "All deals are off the table," and "the phony will that Mary [redacted] forced me to sign will be exhibit one."

Heli Kijanen texts Marisa Hobbs at 9:17 p.m., saying the "[victim] asked me to send this to you he would like to send the full version by email if that's ok, have a great night."

Victim writes at 9:19 p.m. "Get ready Mary as I'm not paying you a penny," and "If you [redacted] sign I will give you each $1000 yup one thousand but zero houses."

At 11:36 p.m. the victim asks Voss and Hobbs to call and explain, but CBC cannot determine if a call was made.

November 17

Voss texts Hobbs that she couldn't sleep, was having a nightmare that all the locks were changed, and belongings were out. "I want to make pease" she writes.

At 10:39 p.m., the alleged victim texts Voss, and sends her a series of messages: "I love you totally," "I will buy you whatever house you want," "Any price you want BUT you sign today," "Choose any house I will buy it for you."

The messages continue: "I will sell Farrand to buy the house for you as I have no cash," "I will buy any house Mary chooses today," "I will Farrand to get the cash as I have no cash right now," "I have a a buyer for Farrand right now so yes I will do it," and "For Mary if its $450,000 then let's sign on the dotted line."

At 10:45 p.m., the alleged victim writes, "Marissa thank you and Keith for all your support and I apologize for my behaviour but please understand I have traumatic grief as I sob all day long."

The response from Marisa Hobbs reads "your the most difficult man to discuss anything with I have zero to gain both Keith and I all you do is bully I was only tryig to help I can't do this anymore your a very arrogant man who doesn't see friendship when it's in front of you. yelling only causes more yelling you cannot dictate order people around try to communicate like an adult."

"I'm very sorry I apologize," the victim replies. "You are correct you should be a professional mediator."

"My apologies"

Marisa Hobbs responds with "I understand your grief but you can't keep using it as an excuse. Keith had horrible grief you need to get healthy."

The victim responds with another string of texts: "You are 100% right I will go for professional treatment once they sign," "A huge thank you to you and Keith my very true friends," and "I will get back to you this afternoon."

"Thank you I will sign myself in for treatment because I must save my life" the victim continues. "Yes I promise once Mary (signs)."

Around 4:52 p.m., the alleged victim writes to Voss, "Heli will come to Skyline for 6:30 or 7 for signing."

Marisa Hobbs then tells Voss "We will go to farands right" "I want his signature on it too."

At 7:40 p.m., victim writes "I will draft a new affidavit that is fair to everyone" "It will be done tomorrow" "I will draft new affidavits tomorrow" "Fair to both sides" "I agree with Marissa this is just a [redacted] dispute" Marisa Hobbs writes "That's the way to handle it [victim] fair to both sides no accusations no one get hurt."

At 7:54 p.m., Marisa Hobbs texts Voss, telling her "U won !!!"

The victim then goes on to talk about helping the Hobbs' get a better interest rate and so on, followed by "It's only fair and just that I offer my helping hand to you both for all you have done for me."

Marisa Hobbs writes to alleged victim "This is not why we tried to help you or Mary in fact I had hoped that Keith and I would of stood for your marriage that's over now unfortunately. We got involved for advice [redacted] with cibc now involved in this. As long as you come out okay were happy next is getting you healthy."

Shortly after at 10:20 p.m., the alleged victim texts with concerns, writing "Helicopter has gone insane" "She is after my blood" "She refuses to do new docs tomorrow."

"Keith can draft something up no problem with your approval" the alleged victim writes to Marisa Hobbs.

"About Heli plz be careful she wants only your money one you sober up you'll see the truth" writes Marisa Hobbs.

"Sure please get Keith to draft up something and I will buy a house" writes the alleged victim to Marisa Hobbs. "I'm sober Heli just proved it" "I will take back the car I gave her."

Marisa Hobbs then wrote to the alleged victim, saying "Keith and I will tell you right now you think that's love with her your being used by your generosity."

Hobbs writes to victim at 10:26 p.m. "Did Craig bring you the USB stick pls make sure it doesn't get into Heli hands" with a response from the victim, "Craig is very solid no USB from anywhere yet."

Marisa Hobbs replies, "Keith met Craig at metro 2 hours ago to bring it to you" with the follow up "OK I was not aware of that Craig is very solid."

"Craig is my son period fullstop" the victim writes "Craig grew up at my house and cottage."

Marisa Hobbs writes back, "Plz call Craig he told Keith was on his way to you" "I know Craig yup tomorrow I will call him."

Shortly after, Marisa Hobbs writes, "Mary is emotionally exhausted let her sleep [victim] she still loves you."

At 10:32 p.m.,the alleged victim writes "Craig is very very tough but loves me totally."

"OK I will leave her alone but tomorrow Mary must go shopping for Farrand" "Helicopter went berserk tonight you have no idea as you smoked out her jealousy."

Marisa Hobbs writes to the alleged victim, "My gut never fails me I don't trust her she's manipulative doesn't love you sorry to say I don't want to hurt you."

November 18

Starting at 8:50 a.m., Mary Voss writes to Marisa Hobbs, "Good morning my dear, sorry I missed your call last night. I was so relieved that I fell asleep as soon as I hit the bed. Thank you so much. You and your husband are awesome. I don't know how to thank you guys. I never had anyone like you guys in my life. Thank you, thank you, thank you." "I owe you big time"

Hobbs replies shortly after, "Good morning Mary no thank you needed it was the right thing to do. your an honest soul who deserves to be happy...call me when your free PS I love you too"

At 9:52, Marisa Hobbs writes to alleged victim, "Good morning this will all be behind you tonight once this is done let's get your life back on track and get the deadbeats out of your life the takers."

"Mary will be home at 2 you can pick them up then if that's ok," Marisa Hobbs wrote to the alleged victim.

"OK perfect" "I will go there for two."

"Keith is drafting up separation papers will meet up when its convenient for you he should be done early today maybe 3 o'clock" writes Marisa Hobbs to the alleged victim.

A number of birthdates are then sent from Mary Voss to Marisa Hobbs, to be included on the documentation being written up by Keith Hobbs.

Hobbs writes to alleged victim, "Mary wants to Make a late luncheon is that OK for 330"

At this point, the Hobbs' are still having some discussions about finances between themselves.

At 1:21 p.m. Marisa Hobbs writes to Keith Hobbs, "We need some leverage" to which Keith Hobbs replies, "K OMERS is done. Next pension cheque goes into CIBC. we need to get Dustin to take that form into Nissan right away" "Meant next cheque goes into RBC."

Marisa Hobbs writes to the alleged victim at 3:15 p.m., "Mary on her way to skyline now driving slowly cause her winter tires not on so she will text me once she gets there" with a response of "That's ok I'm on my way"

The alleged victim writes to Marisa Hobbs, "We are at skyline no one else here??"

Hobbs and Voss arrive at the home by 3:47 p.m.

November 19

8:04 a.m., the alleged victim writes to Voss "We have to see the real estate agent today to put a down payment please" "Sure" is the response from Voss. "I am at skyline" "Waiting for you"

The alleged victim writes, "I could just gift you Skyline" "I think I just give her skyline today" "Forget this little house until next year"

The alleged victim writes to Voss "Baby, what time can we see Joe in his office any time after 2"

After that text, Voss writes to Marisa Hobbs, "(victim) is drunk maybe not a good idea to talk to him" "Oh my gosh, now he's something different altogether"

By 9:15 a.m., the alleged victim is asking "Who is Joe" "Manella??"

At 9:57 a.m., Voss writes, "Please respect the conditions of our mutal agreement [redacted] has negative feeling when it comes to the house on skyline and so do I please understand it takes time to get over the mess that ocuured [redacted] please understand in time things hopefully will get better thank you for understanding the house on gemstone is perfect for what we need We need to fulfill the contract and purchase the home please you promised. an offer needs to happen today with a down payment otherwise I'll lose the house"

Voss writes, "How do you feel if [victim] give me the on skyline" "No"

Marisa Hobbs writes to Voss, "Did he respond" with the answer being "I just get off floor"

At 12:31 p.m., the alleged victim writes to Voss "Ok fine I will buy you the new house" to which Voss replies, "When do you want to go there?"

"Come to Farrand and pick me up BUT get my RBC cheques from Skyline" "I must be at Farrand at 3 pm as I am hiring a new lawyer today" "Can we go after 4 pm to buy this house please"

Voss writes to Marisa Hobbs shortly after, "We are buying the house" with the alleged victim saying to Voss at 12:47 p.m. "We go sign for the new house after 5 pm today"

Voss writes to Marisa Hobbs, "We are seeing the house at 6 pm today" "And put the offer and the down payment" to which Hobbs replies, "Ya Ya" "Good job !!!!"

At 3:51 p.m., the alleged victim writes to Marisa Hobbs, "Mary is a total lying phony [expletive]"

He continues on with, "She just tried to assault me" "I need her and Copter out of my life" "Mary just tried to beat me" "She tried to punch me over and over again"

"I was stunned semi conscious on the ground then she started punching me" "What an ugly duckling"

"She full on attackedvme" "Threats about Heli" "Totally out of control" "Yup punching me"

"But I was aware this time so caught her fists" "She is a very sick a black African extortionist"

Just an hour later, at 4:36 p.m., "Mary wants to report this I'm sorry" Marisa Hobbs writes to the alleged victim "You get violent when your drinking name calling plz plz get help"

The alleged victim replies, "Total bullshit" "I am beaten up by Mary" "I will fulfill my bargain" "But you and Keith need to know Mary is a phony [expletive]" "I will buy her a house but tell Mary to [expletive]"

Marisa Hobbs writes, "This is out of control this can't be worked out again with garbage mouth" "Keith is calling police enuf [victim]"

The response from the victim is, "Mary attacked me full on" "May brought you food" "Mary tried to punch me kick me but I was watching" "When I was eating she attacked" "Mary threatened to take down the Mayor"

"Why??? Because she is s lying" "Why take down the Mayor" "I will never believe that sorry nice try" "It makes no sense But yup she said it to threaten me" "Watch tomorrow who she attacks" "I was beaten 3x as you saw"

"She was grossly stupid tonight" "I was over 4 ft away when she attacked" "I defended myself and she ran" "Mary is a coward" "Mary is and was a bully" "I rest my case"

Marisa Hobbs writes at 5:11 p.m.,"This ends tonight Keith and I have tried to help it's out of our hands you need to sober up" "She did nothing [victim] your lies so sad you won't get help no one can save you only you"

"Mary is an extortionist" "Your not" writes the alleged victim.

"Cause she loves you she's the only woman I know that would toleate your mouth your abuse" writes Marisa Hobbs. "You don't deserve Mary love I thought ti would work"

"OK I agree for the last month" writes the alleged victim, "Mary tried to beat me today" "I admist I have been a drujen asseipe" "But today I was sober" "Mary was right out of control"

"Whatever Mary says is gospel" writes the alleged victim "I'm not sure why"

"You booze is talking" writes Marisa Hobbs.

"You Marissa need to be critical thinker" writes Hobbs, with a number of interactions going back and forth. " I wish your apologies were real"

Marisa Hobbs attempts to wrap up the conversation, with the victim writing at 5:22 p.m., "You Marisa have zero class" "I will be in Arizona sitting by my pool where will Mary be" to which Marisa Hobbs replies, "You punched Mary in the face" "You'll be in jail"

"Guess what Marissa" "Then your CIBC loans will *** you hatd" "Were calling the police out of our hands" "Who cares"

At 5:29 p.m.,Marisa Hobbs suggests they lose the phone number.

Just a few moments later, the victim writes:

"When I drive to Arizona you and Keith are invited" "I love your cooking and Keith is a world class guy" "Sisu loves you both BUT no cats" "I love the Mayor" "Why would be threaten me its crazy"

"Call me after you read the fake will" "Do NOT call me until then" "Fake will speaks volumes" they write.

At 6:05 p.m., the Hobbs' speak to the victim after lots of chatter between themselves about financial issues. "We don't care anymore we need are life back"

"You F***** up your life with your big mouth not mine" writes the alleged victim "Mary will work 2 jobs and do you work Marissa or just cause shit all day"

The texting ends at 6:04 pm with "tuck" written by the alleged victim.

On November 19, a total of 239 texts are sent between all the parties involved.

December through March, 2017

A number of conversations take place between November 19 and December 12, which are not germane to the extortion investigation.