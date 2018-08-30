Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay mayor, wife to stand trial for obstruction and extortion charges
Breaking

Thunder Bay mayor, wife to stand trial for obstruction and extortion charges

Thunder Bay, Ont., mayor Keith Hobbs and his wife, Marisa were back in court on Thursday morning to determine if they will stand trail for their charges for obstruction of justice and extortion.

Keith and Marisa Hobbs appeared in Thunder Bay court Thursday morning

CBC News ·
Mayor Keith Hobbs and his wife Marisa speak to their lawyer Brian Greenspan outside the Thunder Bay courthouse on Thursday morning. (Kris Ketonen / CBC)

Thunder Bay, Ont., mayor Keith Hobbs and his wife, Marisa, have been ordered to stand trial on charges of extortion and obstruction of justice.

Thunder Bay resident Mary Voss will also stand trial on a charge of extortion.

The three were charged by the Ontario Provincial Police in July 2017 over their allegedly attempting to extort a Thunder Bay lawyer to purchase a home for Voss.

A nine-day preliminary hearing took place earlier this summer to determine if there is enough evidence to go to trial.

Kenora Justice David M. Gibson handed down the ruling earlier today in Thunder Bay court.

The matter will be back in assignment court next month.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us