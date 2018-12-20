Pedestrian hurt in Thunder Bay, Ont., in reported hit and run, police say

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for the public's help after a pedestrian was reportedly hit by a vehicle that didn't stop at an intersection on the city's north side this week.

According to a written release from city police, the woman was crossing John Street while walking south along Memorial Avenue late Wednesday evening with the right of way.

A black four-door car then came to the intersection, travelling east along John Street, police said. When the vehicle attempted to turn south onto Memorial — trying to squeeze between the pedestrian and the curb — it hit the woman, reportedly knocking her to the ground.

According to police, the woman told officers that the vehicle's two male occupants were yelling at her while making the turn. After the collision, they continued driving along Memorial Avenue.

The woman suffered minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police.