63-year-old Thunder Bay man charged over historic sexual assaults

A 63-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges in relation to an investigation into historic sexual assaults involving youth victims, police said Friday.

Police arrested the accused on Thursday, March 11.

In a media release issued Friday, police said investigators became aware of the offences, which took place between 1973 and 1982, in 2017.

Four victims, who were between the ages of six and 14 when the offences occurred, were identified by police.

The accused was known to the victims through the East End Boys and Girls Club, which police said was commonly known as the Wayside Club, at the time.

The accused is facing two counts of indecent assault on a male, two counts of indecent assault on a female, and two counts of sexual intercourse with a female under age 14.

He's been released from custody with conditions and is due back in court on June 1.

Police continue to seek other potential victims and witnesses in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police 807-684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or www.p3tips.com.