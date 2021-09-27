2 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Thunder Bay high schools

Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Thunder Bay high schools.

On Sunday night, the Thunder Bay District Catholic District School Board announced a case "associated with" St. Ignatius High School, adding the case also affects on school bus cohort. The school is being cleaned and disinfected, the board said.

On Monday, Lakehead Public Schools announced a COVID-19 case at Westgate CVI. The board said it was working with the city's health unit to manage any potential exposures in the school, and related settings.

Both boards said anyone affected by the cases will be contacted directly by public health officials.

No further details have been provided yet.