A Thunder Bay based helicopter company had a hand in the suppression of a forest fire that burned just two kilometres from Red Lake Ont., last week.

Wisk Air Helicopters was hired by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to supply their Bell 214 B-1 aircraft, known as the Big Lifter, one of only three of its kind in Canada.

"We acquired the Bell 214 B-1 because of its ability to deliver massive volumes of water and work closely and safely with fire crews already on the ground," said Mark Wiskemann, president of Wisk Air.

Wiskemann said his company has ensured that fire agencies across the country are aware of the aircraft's capacity, adding that it's likely it will be used more regularly in forest fire operations.

He said because of its precision, ability to work with ground crew, and the volume it carries, the aircraft makes for complementary equipment for not only forest fire operations, but also mining, power line construction, fibre line construction, and forestry.

The Bell 214 was purchased in 2019 by Wisk Air Helicopters, and was customized with a Bambi Max “multi-drop” bucket that has a 650 gallon capacity, designed specifically for firefighting. (Wisk Air Helicopters)

"The MNR [Ministry of Natural Resources] really liked what they saw, because we deliver not only just the water but we also supply our own fuel resources. So we manage everything for them, and that allows them to...not have to do logistics which can be troublesome," he said.

The Big Lifter, is the world's largest, most powerful single engine helicopter, according to Wiskemann. It has the capacity to lift up to 6,500 and 7000 pounds and carry a fire crew of 15 people.

"The aircraft carries 650 imperial gallons for each drop, and the turnaround time — as you know in northwestern Ontario, there's lakes everywhere — so the turnaround time is around three to five minutes," said Wiskemann.

Chris Marchand, information officer with the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said the capacity that the particular helicopter affords is "certainly an advantage" as a tool to be used in forest fire operations.

According to Wisk Air Helicopters, it is estimated that the aircraft dropped a total of 68,000 gallons each day, which is the equivalent of 300,000 litres per day.

The whole effort saw over 5 million litres of water dropped on the fire, which grew up to 550 hectares at its peak.

Due to the fire, the residents of Red Lake were forced to evacuate the community for one week. Most community members made their return to the town starting Monday and the fire is now considered under control.