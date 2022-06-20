Heat warnings issued in northwestern Ontario with scorching temperatures in the forecast

As northwestern Ontario continues drying out after a wet spring flooding season, Environment Canada has issued the first heat warning of the year, saying the next two days will be scorching, with little relief overnight.

Temperatures in Thunder Bay are expected to be between 29 C and 32 C Monday and Tuesday, with overnight lows only reaching 18 C. Humidity will likely make it feel like it's 40 at times, Environment Canada says.

Things should cool down Tuesday evening, when the overnight lows should drop into the low to mid teens.

"Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are great for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," Environment Canada said in a statement.

The last few months have seen some significant weather events in northwestern Ontario, from massive spring storms dumping snow and freezing rain in March and April, to widespread flooding causing significant damage to infrastructure.

This latest heat wave is also being felt in southern Manitoba, where hot and humid weather blanketed the region and broke several records in the region.