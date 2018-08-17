Thunder Bay Heart and Stroke Foundation office to close

Thunder Bay's Heart and Stroke Foundation office may be closing, but that doesn't mean the agency won't be active in the community.

The local Heart and Stroke Foundation will close its doors for good on Aug. 24. Teresa Roncon, Heart and Stroke's senior manager of communications, said the Thunder Bay office is one of 26 being closed across the country as a cost-saving measure.

"We, like many other charities, have faced a challenging and shifting fundraising environment," Roncon said. "One of the ways we are going to optimize our revenue is by reducing our real estate footprint, and that's resulting in the office being closed."

More people using website

Roncon said people are increasingly turning to the foundation's website to make donations, set up their own fundraising events, or find information.

Still, Heart and Stroke will maintain one paid position in Thunder Bay, which will operate out of a home office. Two paid positions are being eliminated, Roncon said.

"We will still be in the community with Jump Rope for Heart, we will still be in the community with our yearly canvas," she said. "We will be in the community with our enhance digital platform, we'll be expanding what we call 'My Own Fundraiser,' where we hope that people will be able to go on our website, see how they can raise money, whether that be a baking sale, a musical event, a sporting event."