Thunder Bay District Health Unit clarifies stance on drive-by parades

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) took to social media on Monday, raising concerns over the COVID-19 trend of drive-by birthday parades.

The health unit clarified its stance on the topic on Tuesday, after being met with a mixed response from the public.

"Birthday and other car parades can pose a significant road safety issue and they tend to have people congregating beforehand to prepare," read the Facebook post from the TBDHU on Monday.

The post said the public health agency recognizes the parades were being done with good intentions, but went on to recommend other ways of celebrating milestones during the pandemic.

"The response we've gotten in our previous post about parades, it seems we've happened upon a hot-button issue, and we hear you," read a post from the public health agency on Tuesday.

The TBDHU said they still recommend the public consider alternatives when celebrating milestones during the pandemic, but if groups are participating in drive-by greetings, certain protocols should be kept in mind.

Protocol for drive-by parades as outlined by the TBDHU include:

1. Refrain from gathering in groups to plan the activity.

2. Maintain physical distancing from all people outside of your own household.

3. Be conscious not to obstruct traffic by limiting the number of people and cars involved.

Birthday parades and other drive-by celebrations have become popular during the age of physical distancing. Across the province, people have been participating in these parades, and sometimes are joined by police and fire crews.

For more information on COVID-19 public health guidelines visit the TBDHU website or Ontario.ca.