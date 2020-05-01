Thunder Bay health unit confirms new case of COVID-19, bringing total to 71

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.

According to the health unit, the latest case is a male in his 40s, who is located in an Indigenous community. He is reportedly self-isolating and his exposure category is listed as "close contact" by the health unit.

As of Friday, the health unit reports that 71 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the TBDHU catchment area. Of those, 18 are active and 51 are resolved.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek further care.

There is now an Online Portal to access COVID-19 test results directly from the provincial laboratory system. This portal was launched April 12 by the Ontario government and offers fast and secure access to test results on your computer and mobile device, the TBDHU stated.

For additional information about COVID-19 and the TBDHU area, please see the TBDHU website, social media channels or contact the TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or 1-888-294-6630 .

Additional updates will also be provided as needed. More information can also be found by visiting this Ontario government coronavirus website