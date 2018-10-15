Thunder Bay health unit reminding parents to update, submit immunization records

Public health officials in Thunder Bay, Ont., are reminding parents and guardians to make sure their children's immunization records are up to date and submitted to the local health unit as the calendar creeps closer to back-to-school time.

Ontario law mandates that children be up to date in their vaccinations in order to be able to attend school or provincially-licensed child care facilities. The Thunder Bay District Health Unit said in a written statement that on Monday that it has to review the records in order to make sure they're accurate and that the children have all the shots they need.

"To make this assessment, we can access a provincial immunization database where all immunizations given by our nurses are automatically added to update a record," Kandace Belanger, the manager of the vaccine preventable diseases program at the health unit was quoted as saying.

"However, we want families to know that immunizations given by other health care providers are not automatically sent to the health unit so we rely on families to send that information so records are always up-to-date."

If a vaccination is missing, public health officials said they will notify the family so they can make proper arrangements.

The health unit said that immunization records can be sent in by mail, fax or through a secure online portal called Immunization Connect Ontario.

All immunizations required by children are available at no cost, the health unit said.