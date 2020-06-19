Thunder Bay District Health Unit sees increased demand for COVID-19 testing

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is currently experiencing an increased demand for COVID-19 testing due to new visitation regulations put in place by the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

A spokesperson for the health unit said the heightened demand is due to the amount of people who are now looking to acquire proof of a negative COVID-19 test before visiting a loved one in a long-term care home.

Visiting restrictions, announced last week by Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton, came into effect on June 18. Visitations now have resumed at long-term care homes and other congregate living settings where there aren't COVID-19 outbreaks.

As part of the Ministry's visitation regulations, one person per resident is permitted to visit once a week. Visitors must have tested negative for the novel coronavirus in the past two weeks, complete a health questionnaire, and during the visit, must wear a face mask or covering, maintain a safe physical distance, and wash or disinfect their hands.

The TBDHU said due to high demand for testing, delays when booking appointments are to be expected.

"The Health Unit is working with the TBRHSC [Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre] and EMS to provide the best service for appointments and are scheduling on a priority basis. Please be patient," reads a statement posted to Facebook by the Health Unit.

On May 29, the TBDHU announced COVID-19 call centre hours would be reduced due to a decrease in demand for testing.

When asked if call centre hours would be increased again, a spokesperson for the TBDHU said "the health unit is working with our partners to continue to open up available testing spots."