Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms two new COVID-19 cases, one is located outside of district area

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases involving two district area residents, however one of the residents is currently being hospitalized outside of the Thunder Bay District Area and is in the Northwestern Health Unit region.

According to the TBDHU, the two new cases involve a women in her 50's from the Thunder Bay and surrounding area, and a man in his 80's from a First Nation community.

Both individuals are currently hospitalized, and their exposure category is listed as "pending" by the TBDHU.

We're announcing two new confirmed cases of COVID-19. One is in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBDHU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBDHU</a> region and one hospitalized in <a href="https://twitter.com/TheNWHU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheNWHU</a> region. Read the full PSA here: <a href="https://t.co/cDR0UFmMwj">https://t.co/cDR0UFmMwj</a> <a href="https://t.co/d3UcIkCjAV">pic.twitter.com/d3UcIkCjAV</a> —@TBDHealthUnit

Both individuals have primary residences in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit catchment area, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases reported by the health unit to 87.

According to the TBDHU on Friday, 80 cases have been resolved, and six remain active.

The TBDHU reported one death related to the virus on April 24, 2020.