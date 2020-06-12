Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms two new COVID-19 cases, one is located outside of district area
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms two new COVID-19 cases, one is located outside of district area

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases involving two district area residents, however one of the residents is currently being hospitalized outside of the Thunder Bay District Area.

A man in his 80's and a woman in her 50's have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, health unit says

CBC News ·
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases involving individuals from the health unit's catchment area. (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases involving two district area residents, however one of the residents is currently being hospitalized outside of the Thunder Bay District Area and is in the Northwestern Health Unit region.

According to the TBDHU, the two new cases involve a women in her 50's from the Thunder Bay and surrounding area, and a man in his 80's from a First Nation community.

Both individuals are currently hospitalized, and their exposure category is listed as "pending" by the TBDHU.

Both individuals have primary residences in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit catchment area, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases reported by the health unit to 87. 

According to the TBDHU on Friday, 80 cases have been resolved, and six remain active.

The TBDHU reported one death related to the virus on April 24, 2020.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories