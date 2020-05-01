Thunder Bay Health Unit investigating COVID-19 case connected to Memorial Ave Walmart employee

Officials with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) are in the process of investigating a COVID-19 case diagnosed earlier this week that is connected to an employee at the Memorial Avenue Walmart.

Officials with the health unit said an investigation for the potential transmission of the virus has determined that customers who were in the Thunder Bay store between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on April 23, and between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on April 26 may be at risk.

The TBDHU said the risk is deemed to be low for individuals who may have been at the Memorial Avenue Walmart during the listed time frames.

The health unit is asking individuals who were at the store at these times to self-monitor and should contact TBDHU if any symptoms develop.

For additional information about COVID-19 and the TBDHU area, please see the TBDHU website, social media channels or contact the TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or 1-888-294-6630 .

Additional updates will also be provided as needed. More information can also be found by visiting this Ontario government coronavirus website