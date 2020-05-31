Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports one new COVID-19 case, man in his 70's hospitalized

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has reported one new case of COVID-19, which is the first case to be reported by the public health agency since May 20, 2020.

According to TBDHU, the new COVID-19 case is a man in his 70's who is currently hospitalized. The exposure category for the individual is listed by the TBDHU as being "close contact."

The man, who is the TBDHU's 82nd case of COVID-19, is listed as being a resident of Thunder Bay and surrounding area.

According to the TBDHU as of 9:30 a.m. on May 31, 2020, 79 of the reported COVID-19 cases in the district area have been resolved. While 333 tests are pending results.

The TBDHU said on Sunday that there are currently two active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit catchment area.

To date, there has been one COVID-19 related death reported by the TBDHU.

The TBDHU has seen a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases in the region in recent weeks. On Friday, the health unit announced their COVID-19 call centre would be reducing their hours due to a "decrease in demand."